Submitted by Jackie Bryant
Members of the Brunswick Links Inc. recently hosted a Black KARE Meet and Greet at Coastal Georgia Area Community Action.
Discussions took place regarding the disparities of chronic kidney disease in Black communities. The groups talked about ways of partnering to offer meaningful change.
Pictured are Carol Rountree, from left, Brenda Lloyd, Charlie Atkinson, Sharon Johnson, Dr. Shirley Wilson, Orah Reed, Links president Jackie Bryant, Tres Hamilton, Abra Reed, Dr. Colette Lewis, Tamara Thomas and Versie Thomas.