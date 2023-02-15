020623_links
Buy Now
@PhotosByFredLo

Submitted by Jackie Bryant

Members of the Brunswick Links Inc. recently hosted a Black KARE Meet and Greet at Coastal Georgia Area Community Action.

Discussions took place regarding the disparities of chronic kidney disease in Black communities. The groups talked about ways of partnering to offer meaningful change.

Pictured are Carol Rountree, from left, Brenda Lloyd, Charlie Atkinson, Sharon Johnson, Dr. Shirley Wilson, Orah Reed, Links president Jackie Bryant, Tres Hamilton, Abra Reed, Dr. Colette Lewis, Tamara Thomas and Versie Thomas.

More from this section

State schools leader touts career, tech programs

State schools leader touts career, tech programs

Not every child who graduates from public schools in Georgia needs to attend a four-year college for a liberal arts degree, which is why State Schools Superintendent Richard Woods said the state has built a robust and nation-leading career and technical education program.

Frequently asked questions about breast augmentation

Frequently asked questions about breast augmentation

At Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery, we understand that deciding to have a cosmetic surgery and determining which procedure is right for you, can be an overwhelming task. Feel comfortable getting more than one opinion and understand that the best option is not always the least expensi…