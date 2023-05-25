Submitted by Shirley Douglass
The Brunswick chapter of The Links Inc. recently sponsored its first inaugural Black Family Wellness Expo at Burroughs-Molette Elementary School in Brunswick.
The chapter partnered with more than 30 community organizations and provided valuable information to address many health disparities and general wellness within the community. It is well-known that health disparities in the Black community lead to a lower quality of life and a shorter life span.
Participants received information about high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, kidney disease and mental health.
Pictured are Sharon Blue-Lee, from left, Nikki Lloyd, Brenda Lloyd, Orah Reed, Felicity Littles, Jacqueline Bryant, Kailynn-Jade Hamilton, Cynthia Brantley, Tres Hamilton and Katrina Howard.