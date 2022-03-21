Submitted by Shirley Douglass
The Brunswick Chapter of the Links Inc. Arts Facet recently held kick-off events for its National Poster Art Competition. This year’s theme is the Art of Social Justice to Transform Communities. The theme asks students to reflect and artistically express the work of social justice leaders, issues, and efforts — locally and nationally — that impact their community.
Coach Jason Vaughn was the motivational speaker at both events and gave a presentation to help the students in attendance brainstorm and begin thinking about the poster competition theme of social justice and how it impacts our community.
Pictured on the front row are Tres Hamilton, from left, Tyler Simpson, Jordan Butler, Seglenda Hart, Felecia Green, Jackie Bryant, Shirley Douglass, and Azania Butler. Back row is Jason Vaughn, from left, Maurice Johnson, Daniel Gilbert Jr., Jeremiah Butler, Jacob Holton and Avery Wilson.