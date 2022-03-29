Submitted by Shirley Douglass
The Brunswick Chapter of The Links Inc. Arts Facet recently held its first Connecting Threads session at Goodyear Elementary School. Connecting Threads is an inter-generational STEAM oriented program and initiative within the Southern Area that connects local chapters with the youth in their communities through the art of quilting while integrating STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education and themes throughout.
The group is working with a group of students through an after-school program which includes NSBE, Jr and the 21st Century Afterschool Matters students. Sessions will continue at Goodyear Elementary throughout the spring where the students will continue learning how to make quilts and aim to have a large project completed before the end of the school year.
Pictured on the front row are Karen Pantoja-Miguel, from left, Meritzel Vasquez-Ramirez, Shirley Douglass, Emiyah Thomas, Wilbur Jarquin and Alisia Potter. Back row are Sarah Harkins, quilter, from left, Kimberly Leyva-DeLaCruz, Gabrielle Rivers, Jameson Tootle, Eric Buffington, Aiden Nelson, La-Ron Thomas, Sheree Gardner.
Not pictured are Kaelee Gabriel, Randall Collins, Kam’Ron Thomas, Shontae Buffington, PhD, Carrie Black, Linda Reece and Stephen Herman.