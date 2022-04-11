Submitted by Shirley Douglass
The Brunswick Chapter of the Links Inc. partnered with Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint on Jekyll Island this past holiday season to host a donation drive, benefiting students in need in the Glynn County School System.
Items, primarily hygiene products, collected at Juke Joint Jekyll during the holiday season went directly to students and families in need at Altama and Goodyear elementary schools through the donation initiative “LINKing the Gap.” This initiative provides essential hygiene products to students in the local school system.
Pictured are Patsy Clinch, from left; Jackie W. Bryant, chapter president; LaTasha Rozier, fundraiser chair; Tanya Lewis-Barnes and Michelle Drew.