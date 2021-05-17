051721_check
The Brunswick Chapter of The Links Inc. presented a check in the amount of $4,500 to the Coastal Regional Commission for free transportation to residents of Camden, Glynn and McIntosh County to and from their COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

Residents are required to make their own COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Transportation, which will be free of charge, begins today. Call (toll-free) 1-866-543-6744 to schedule this free transportation.

Pictured are Shirley Douglass, from left, Saroyi Morris, Michelle Drew, Sharon Blue Lee, all members of the Brunswick Chapter of The Links Inc.; and Dionne Lovett, assistant executive director of Coastal Regional Commission. Holding the check is Jackie Bryant, chapter president of the Links, and Don Masisak of Coastal Regional Commission.

