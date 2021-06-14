061421_links
Submitted by Felicity Littles

The Brunswick Chapter of The Links Inc. recently installed new officers for the 2021 to 2023 term. The Links Inc. is an international, not-for-profit corporation established in 1946. It is one of the nation’s oldest volunteer service organizations of women committed to sustaining and ensuring African Americans and other persons of African ancestry’s culture and economic survival.

New officers pictured are Brenda Lloyd, recording secretary, from left; Jackie Bryant, president; Orah Reed, vice president; Vickie McClinton, treasurer; Sharon Blue Lee, corresponding secretary; and not pictured, Joyce McClendon, financial secretary.

