Submitted by Laura Young
Lights of Courage is the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation’s newest fundraising event. It also serves as a time of reflection and remembrance for family and friends during the holiday season.
During the ceremony Krista Robitz, director, Development, Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation, read the names representing each light.
Lucia Gumaer had the distinct honor of being the inaugural tree lighter for the event. Gumaer is a foundation board member and a devoted donor. She and her late husband Mike, graciously donated the funds to provide the beautifully landscaped Gumaer Gardens located at Nunnally House.
To learn more about the health system foundation and upcoming events, contact Krista Robitz, director, Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation, at 912-466-3360, or visit wearethefoundation.org.