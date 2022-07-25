072522_LIFEawarded
Kenadee Jones, a senior at McIntosh County Academy, received the Brunswick Chapter of The Links, Incorporated’s LIFE scholarship. She will be continuing her education at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro The Links International Foreign Affairs and Business Empowerment (LIFE) program for youth exposes minority high school students to career possibilities in foreign affairs and international business.

The Brunswick Chapter of The Links, Incorporated strives to encourage minority students and students in underserved or rural communities to enroll and graduate from an accredited college, university, or post-secondary school. This year, eight scholarships totaling $3,600 were awarded to local seniors.

Pictured are Kenadee Jones, from left, and Link member Saroyi Morris.

