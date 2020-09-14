Submitted by Raleigh Kitchen
The St. Simons Island Land Trust recently was awarded an accreditation by the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance.
To receive reaccreditation, the Land Trust provided extensive documentation and was subject to a comprehensive third-party evaluation.
The St. Simons Land Trust has acquired more than 1,000 acres of land on 30 properties in its 20-year history. This includes large forested, undeveloped tracts such as Cannon’s Point and Guale Preserve on the island’s north end, the much-visited John Gilbert Nature Trail in the southern mid-island area, as well as pocket parks and multiple areas of green space from Sea Island Road to the Village.
The organization is dedicated to preserving and protecting the land in perpetuity.