Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Danielle Atkins, owner and founder of Land & Ladies, recently spoke to Brunswick Kiwanis about empowering women across the southeast with the confidence to manage their forestland.
She graduated from UGA’s Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources with a degree in wildlife sciences and her master of forest resources. She is a registered forester in Georgia and in 2020 was named Warnell “Young Alumni of the Year.” She has been working with women landowners developing women focused workshops since 2016.
Pictured are Dialo Cartwright, Kiwanian, from left; Atkins; and Dona Colglazier, club president.