Submitted by Reg Bridges
Sea Island Ladies’ Golf Association recently donated to America’s Second Harvest.
At the closing meeting of the Sea Island Ladies’ Golf Association, co-presidents Carolyn Trueblood and Linda Feuss presented a check for $9,935 to Mary Jane Crough the executive director of America’s Second Harvest.
The association raised $6,225 from its Member Charity Classic Golf Tournament and $3,710 from selling Mulligans for Meals during the 2022-2023 season. Second Harvest will use the money to help feed those in need in Glynn County.
Pictured are Carolyn Trueblood, from left, Linda Feuss and Mary Jane Crouch.