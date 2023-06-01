060523_ASH

Submitted by Reg Bridges

Sea Island Ladies’ Golf Association recently donated to America’s Second Harvest.

At the closing meeting of the Sea Island Ladies’ Golf Association, co-presidents Carolyn Trueblood and Linda Feuss presented a check for $9,935 to Mary Jane Crough the executive director of America’s Second Harvest.

The association raised $6,225 from its Member Charity Classic Golf Tournament and $3,710 from selling Mulligans for Meals during the 2022-2023 season. Second Harvest will use the money to help feed those in need in Glynn County.

Pictured are Carolyn Trueblood, from left, Linda Feuss and Mary Jane Crouch.

