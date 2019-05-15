Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Jay Wiggins, director of the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency, recently spoke to the Kiwanis along with Alec Eaton, the Emergency Management Specialist. They spoke of hurricane awareness and the fact that due to the frequency and threat of hurricanes, Coastal Georgia is rated one of the most dangerous places for storm surge. Al Sandrik, warning coordination meteorologist joined them to tell of the hazards of the storm surge and hurricane threat.
Kiwanis meets Mondays at noon at the Brunswick Country Club.
Pictured are Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program chairman, from left; Jay Wiggins; Al Sandrik; Alec Eaton; and Mike Parrish, Kiwanis president.