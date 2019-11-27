Submitted by Dona Colglazier
The Golden Isles Career Academy recently hosted the Kiwanis Club’s meeting. The Kiwanis were given some background on the career academy and after the meeting were allowed to tour the school.
The Kiwanis also presented a check to the career academy. Pictured are Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program chairman, from left; Rex Stalvey, Kiwanis president presenting the check; Robyn Rose, career academy faculty member; Susan Faulk, career academy faculty; and Rick Townsend, CEO of the career academy.