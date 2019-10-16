Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Debra Orr, office manager and county secretary of the Georgia Farm Bureau recently spoke to Kiwanis. She explained what the Farm Bureau does in Georgia in addition to insurance.
For example, she shared that a third of the world’s food would be taken away without pollinators — honey bees. Farm Bureau is promoting honey bees in the schools and have a beekeeper mentoring program. Kiwanis meets Mondays at noon at the Brunswick Country Club.
Pictured are Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program chairman, from left; Debra Orr; and Mike Parrish, Kiwanis president.