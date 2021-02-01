The Kiwanis Club of Brunswick recently hosted Regina McDuffie as its guest speaker. She is the newest Brunswick city manager. Pictured are Shaw McVeigh, from left, Britton Smith, president, Regina McDuffie, Audrey Gibbons, Nick Hart and Dialo Cartwright.
The Darien Waterfront is ripe for development and real estate entrepreneur Art Lucas, of Lucas Properties, is at the forefront. Lucas, an executive recruiter in the Atlanta area for 40 years, “retired” to the Golden Isles several years ago and eventually made his way into real estate.
What’s a month-long kindness challenge without a heartfelt culminating celebration.
Four days into cutting operations to separate the engine section from the rest of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, progress has been steady and unencumbered by setbacks, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes.
Glynn County commissioners hope to set the proposed Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2021 apart from past sales tax initiatives.
Those with a love for Georgia’s coast will have a chance once again this year to come together and learn how they can play a role in protecting it.
