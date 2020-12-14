Submitted by Cate Gooch-Coolidge
The Kiwanis Club of Brunswick recently welcomed a representative of the Kid’s Port Children’s Museum.
Pictured are Britt Smith, from left, Nicole deSibour Rodgers, Lauren Agresti and Shaw McVeigh.
Submitted by Cate Gooch-Coolidge
The Kiwanis Club of Brunswick recently welcomed a representative of the Kid’s Port Children’s Museum.
Pictured are Britt Smith, from left, Nicole deSibour Rodgers, Lauren Agresti and Shaw McVeigh.
Among those great moments in life is hearing your name or a loved one’s name called at a graduation ceremony.
Steven Floyd grabbed a brand spanking new bicycle from the bed of a pickup truck Friday and handed it over to Mark Bearden.
More than just a new affordable housing complex, the city, state and federal officials consider Perry Place to be a victory of intergovernmental cooperation, public-private partnership and the beginning of a true revival in the city of Brunswick.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, told those gathered at the convention center on Jekyll Island on Friday for the annual Grits and Issues breakfast that there’s a problem with Georgia’s absentee ballots.
Frederica Academy wasn’t supposed to be in Macon on Friday night. A year removed from a 4-6 season, the Knights’ 2020 campaign was on life support before the opening kickoff.
Heritage Christian Academy’s one act team brought home a slew of awards this year, including three best actor wins, a second place region title and third place at state.