Submitted by Cate Gooch-Coolidge

The Kiwanis Club of Brunswick recently welcomed a representative of the Kid’s Port Children’s Museum.

Pictured are Britt Smith, from left, Nicole deSibour Rodgers, Lauren Agresti and Shaw McVeigh.

Perry Place groundbreaking sets stage for construction

More than just a new affordable housing complex, the city, state and federal officials consider Perry Place to be a victory of intergovernmental cooperation, public-private partnership and the beginning of a true revival in the city of Brunswick.

Carter explains why he backed election lawsuit

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, told those gathered at the convention center on Jekyll Island on Friday for the annual Grits and Issues breakfast that there’s a problem with Georgia’s absentee ballots.

Knights exceed expectations in 2020

Frederica Academy wasn’t supposed to be in Macon on Friday night. A year removed from a 4-6 season, the Knights’ 2020 campaign was on life support before the opening kickoff.