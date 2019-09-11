Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Geri Lynn Mullis, director of the Marshes of Glynn Libraries, recently spoke to the Kiwanis Club.
She shared that the Marshes of Glynn operates two libraries one in Brunswick and one on St. Simons Island.
The Brunswick Library has just been completely renovated. Mullis also shared information about the programs offered for children and adults at the library.
The Kiwanis meets Mondays at noon (except for holidays) at the Brunswick Country Club.
Pictured are Bill Brown, Kiwanian, from left; Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program director; Geri Lynn Mullis; and Rex Stalvey, Kiwanis president-elect.