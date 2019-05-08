Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Doug Haymans, director of the Coastal Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, spoke to the Kiwanis. Coastal Resources manages the balance between resources and development. They are working on commercial leases to develop oyster harvesting in Georgia.
Kiwanis meets at noon every Monday at the Brunswick Country Club.
Pictured are Teeple Hill, Kiwanian, from left; Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program chairman; Doug Haymans; and Mike Parrish, Kiwanis president.