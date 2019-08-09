Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Pam Sapp, service unit manager for the Glynn, McIntosh and Brantley County Girl Scout Troops spoke to the Kiwanis. She was a Girl Scout as a girl and attended Juliette Lowe Elementary School. In 1998, she moved with her family to Brunswick where they became members of the Marshes of Glynn service unit. She has been service unit manager for more than 15 years.
Pictured are Shaw McVeigh, from left, Kiwanis program director; Milann Gannaway, Girl Scout Troop leader; Pam Sapp; and Rex Stalvey, Kiwanis president-elect.