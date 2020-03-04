Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Dialo Cartwright, area manager for Georgia Power recently spoke to the Kiwanis.
Cartwright shared that the company is in the process of building Plant Vogle No. 3 and Plant Vogle No. 4. The building of a nuclear power plant takes longer than generally anticipated, more than 9000 people are employed on the project. Plant Vogle No. 3 is expected to be online by November 2021.
Pictured are Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program director, from left; Dialo Cartwright; and Rex Stalvey, Kiwanis president.