030420_kiwanis
Buy Now

Submitted by Dona Colglazier

Dialo Cartwright, area manager for Georgia Power recently spoke to the Kiwanis.

Cartwright shared that the company is in the process of building Plant Vogle No. 3 and Plant Vogle No. 4. The building of a nuclear power plant takes longer than generally anticipated, more than 9000 people are employed on the project. Plant Vogle No. 3 is expected to be online by November 2021.

Pictured are Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program director, from left; Dialo Cartwright; and Rex Stalvey, Kiwanis president.

More from this section