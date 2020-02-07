020520_kiwanis
Submitted by Dona Colglazier

Barbara Meyers, CEO of Coastal Community Health Services, recently spoke to Kiwanis about the health services they provide. The organization is a federally qualified health services, and the services are not free, but are charged on a sliding scale.

Kiwanis meets Mondays at noon at the Brunswick Country Club.

Pictured are Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program chairman; Barbara Meyers; Latanya Abbott Austin, Coastal Community Health Services Community Engagement Coordinator; and Rex Stalvey, Kiwanis president.