Submitted by Cate Googe-Coolidge
The Brunswick Kiwanis Club hosted Communities in Schools (CIS) representatives as speakers at a recent meeting.
Kiwanis gifted them a check for their cause. Tonya Barbee and Earlene Dickson shared information about their program and its impact on Glynn County’s at-risk students and families they serve.
Pictured are Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program chairman, from left; Earlene Dickson, CIS SST coordinator; Tonya Barbee, CIS clinical program manager; and Rex Stalvey, Kiwanis president