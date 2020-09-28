092820_CIS

Submitted by Cate Googe-Coolidge

The Brunswick Kiwanis Club hosted Communities in Schools (CIS) representatives as speakers at a recent meeting.

Kiwanis gifted them a check for their cause. Tonya Barbee and Earlene Dickson shared information about their program and its impact on Glynn County’s at-risk students and families they serve.

Pictured are Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program chairman, from left; Earlene Dickson, CIS SST coordinator; Tonya Barbee, CIS clinical program manager; and Rex Stalvey, Kiwanis president

