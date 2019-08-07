Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Rebekah Johnson, advocate coordinator with CASA Glynn, spoke to Kiwanis about CASA Glynn, their role as Court Appointed Special Advocates for children and her role advocating for children. She graduated from Brunswick High and has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from College of Coastal Georgia.
She has been working with CASA for two years as a volunteer and is now on staff. Shown above are Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program director, left; Rebekah Johnson, and Rex. Stalvey, Kiwanis president-elect.