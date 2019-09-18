Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Andrea Mickelson, development director of the Alzheimer’s Association, recently spoke to Kiwanis. She told about Alzheimer’s as a type of dementia and noted that it is not just for “old” people and may occur in people in their 30s.
The association helps to fund research, raise awareness and take care of families. They are having their annual fundraising event Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which will be held Oct. 19. For more information or to register for the event, visit act.alz.org.
Pictured are Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program chairman, from left; Andrea Mickelson; Rex Stalvey, Kiwanis president-elect; and Mike Parrish, Kiwanis president.