Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Turner Spratling, Glynn County Agriculture Extension agent, recently spoke to the Brunswick Kiwanis. He has been in Glynn County for six months and is still learning the agricultural needs of the area. The club meets at noon Mondays at the Brunswick Country Club.
The Cooperative Extension Service has been active in Georgia since 1914 and has affiliations with the 4-H and the Family Consumer Science organizations. Pictured are Audrey Gibbons, Kiwanian, from left; Fred Coolidge, Kiwanis’ treasurer; Turner Spratling; Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis’ program chairman; and Zach Harris.