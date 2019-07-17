Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Donna Stewart, 4-H agent/CEC recently accepted a donation from the Brunswick Kiwanis Club for the Glynn County 4-H. She spoke to the club about her experience with the 4-H and her time on Jekyll Island.
The Kiwanis donation will go towards the 4-H scholarship program. The organization holds regular fundraisers in order to raise money for local children and youth.
Pictured are Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program chairman, from left; Beth Walker, Glynn County 4-H education; Donna Stewart; Rex Stalvey, Kiwanis president-elect; and Rick Townsend, Kiwanis lieutenant governor.