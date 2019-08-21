082119_kiwanis
Buy Now

Submitted by Dona Colglazier

Bryan Fluech, associate marine extension director spoke to Kiwanis about the Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant. The Sea Grant program has been in Georgia since the ‘70s and they have many programs to help address and educate people about the coast and coastal waters. They have shell fish laboratories and eco-scapes as well as water quality and storm information.

Kiwanis meets at noon Mondays at the Brunswick Country Club.

Pictured are Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program chairman, from left; Bryan Fuech; Rex Stalvey, Kiwanis president-elect; and Mike Parrish, Kiwanis president.

More from this section

DAV commander speaks to veterans

DAV commander speaks to veterans

DAV Disabled American Veterans Commander Pamela Bailey recently spoke to veterans at Roosevelt Harris Jr. Senior Center. Pictured are Herbert Hulsey, from left, James Buggs Sr., Carl Brown Sr., William Green, George Coleman and Beasley.