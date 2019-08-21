Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Bryan Fluech, associate marine extension director spoke to Kiwanis about the Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant. The Sea Grant program has been in Georgia since the ‘70s and they have many programs to help address and educate people about the coast and coastal waters. They have shell fish laboratories and eco-scapes as well as water quality and storm information.
Kiwanis meets at noon Mondays at the Brunswick Country Club.
Pictured are Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program chairman, from left; Bryan Fuech; Rex Stalvey, Kiwanis president-elect; and Mike Parrish, Kiwanis president.