Submitted by Cate Gooch-Coolidge
The Kiwanis Club’s ninth annual essay contest winners were recently honored. The winners include high school students Corinne Hill, first place, $250 prize, from Glynn Academy; Josef Lopez, second place, $150 prize, from Glynn Academy. From middle school, the winners were Danielle Acas, first place, $150 prize from Risley Middle School; Ansley Beck, second place, $100 prize, from St. Francis Xavier Catholic School. Elementary school winners included Brianna Lochowski, first place, $100 prize. She is home schooled. Pictured are Josef Lopez, from left, Ansley Beck, Brianna Lochowski and Britton Smith, Kiwanis president.
Not pictured are Corinne Hill and Danielle Acas.