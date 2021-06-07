051021_essaywinners
Submitted by Cate Gooch-Coolidge

The Kiwanis Club’s ninth annual essay contest winners were recently honored. The winners include high school students Corinne Hill, first place, $250 prize, from Glynn Academy; Josef Lopez, second place, $150 prize, from Glynn Academy. From middle school, the winners were Danielle Acas, first place, $150 prize from Risley Middle School; Ansley Beck, second place, $100 prize, from St. Francis Xavier Catholic School. Elementary school winners included Brianna Lochowski, first place, $100 prize. She is home schooled. Pictured are Josef Lopez, from left, Ansley Beck, Brianna Lochowski and Britton Smith, Kiwanis president.

Not pictured are Corinne Hill and Danielle Acas.

