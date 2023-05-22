Submitted by Kate Gooch-Coolidge
The Kiwanis Club of Brunswick recently honored the essay contest winners at their weekly luncheon.
The high school winners were — Ernie Hunter, Heritage Christian Academy, won the first place award and $500; and Kevin Liu, Brunswick High School, won the second place award and $250.
The middle school winners were — Melissa Gooch, St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, won the first place and $250; and Kayson Ai, Needwood Middle School, won second place and $150.
The elementary school winners were Ayden J. Darriel, Altama Elementary School, won first place and $200; and Lily Brown, Oglethorpe Point Elementary School, won second place and $150 (not pictured).
Pictured on the front row are Ernie Hunter, from left, Kayson Ai and Melissa Gooch. On the second row are Jozette Grimes, from left, Ginger Hunter, Audrey Gibbons, Glynn County School Board, Cate Gooch-Coolidge, Amanda Goodman, Mia Ai, Leonie Palmer, Cathy Gooch, Dr. Majorie Campbell and Marilyn Gooch. On the third row are Jason Peacock, Cherise Cartwright, James Owens and Kristie Faulks.
Kevin Liu, Ayden Darriel and Lily Brown are not pictured.