Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Kiwanis Club honored Harrison Faulk, a student at the Golden Isles Career Academy, as its Student of the Month. Michael Stalvey is Harrison’s teacher in agricultural technology at the Career Academy.
Pictured are Rick Townsend, Career Academy president, from left; Michael Stalvey; Susan Faulk, Harrison’s mother; Harrison Faulk; Charlie Faulk, Harrison’s father; Mike Parrish, Kiwanis president; and Cate Gooch-Coolidge. The Kiwanis meets Mondays at noon at the Brunswick Country Club.