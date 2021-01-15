Submitted by Cate Gooch-Coolidge
The Kiwanis Club of Brunswick recently honored their December Student of the Month Ansley Beck.
Ansley is an eighth grade student at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School. She was nominated because she is outstanding academically, as well as in the areas of character, leadership and citizenship. She is a leader in athletics, playing on the tennis and basketball teams. She is president of the National Junior Honor Society.
Pictured are Britton Smith, president, from left, Ansley, Denise Beck, Tommy Beck, and Brenda Hunt.