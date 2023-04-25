Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Daren Pietsch, president and member of the boards of the Torras Companies, recently spoke to Brunswick Kiwanis.
He discussed Brunswick Landing Marina, as well as Brunswick’s future. He emphasized the growth and development of downtown Brunswick as well as telling some of the history of Brunswick.
The Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays. Guests and visitors are welcome. Pictured are Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program chairman, from left; Michael Torras of the Torras Companies; Daren Pietsch; Dona Colglazier, Kiwanis president; Michael Kronn, Kiwanian.