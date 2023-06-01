Submitted by Cate Gooch-Coolidge
The Kiwanis Club of Brunswick recently hosted the first place winner of the Bill Brown “Keep Up the Good Work” scholarship at its latest meeting. David Stanphill is a senior at Glynn Academy and has committed to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
Along with the strenuous academics, he will be a long snapper for their football team. He won a scholarship in the amount of $5,000. Pictured are Rex Stalvey, scholarship co-chair, from left; David Stanphill; Reed Stanphill; Jennifer Stanphill; and Cate Gooch-Coolidge, scholarship co-chair.