Submitted by Cate Gooch-Coolidge
The Kiwanis Club of Brunswick recently hosted Beth VanDerbeck, chief executive officer of Morningstar Children and Family Services Inc., to visit and speak to the club.
Morningstar is a organization dedicated to providing comprehensive services and support to children and families in need. Pictured are Zachary Harris, from left, Beth VanDerbeck, Cherise Carwright and Don Lewis, Kiwanis president-elect.