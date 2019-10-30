Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Allen Burns, executive director of the Coastal Regional Commission spoke to Kiwanis. The commission serves a 10 county region and has a board of 39 members. They provide many services.
They have 65 buses in the Coastal Regional Coaches transportation service. They also support and provide Senior Centers and Meals on Wheels.
The Kiwanis meets Mondays at noon at the Brunswick Country Club.
Pictured are Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program chairman, from left; Allen Burns; Abbie C. Cumming, Lt. Governor Kiwanis Div. 4; and Rex Stalvey, Kiwanis president.