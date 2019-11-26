Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Senior Chief Justin Irwin of the United States Coast Guard recently spoke to Kiwanis. He is currently the Officer in Charge at the Coast Guard Station in Brunswick.
He told the club about working with the community, particularly during the hurricane threats. They are also in charge of supervising the capsized Golden Ray.
Pictured is Chief Irwin with many of the Kiwanis Club veterans. Those include Ray Colglazier, Army, from left; Mark Kase, Navy; Bob Knapp, Air Force; Bill Brown, Coast Guard; Nick Hart, Marines; Senior Chief Irwin; John Goodrich, Army; and Carlton Morrison, Army Air Force.