112719_kiwanisVets
Buy Now

Submitted by Dona Colglazier

Senior Chief Justin Irwin of the United States Coast Guard recently spoke to Kiwanis. He is currently the Officer in Charge at the Coast Guard Station in Brunswick.

He told the club about working with the community, particularly during the hurricane threats. They are also in charge of supervising the capsized Golden Ray.

Pictured is Chief Irwin with many of the Kiwanis Club veterans. Those include Ray Colglazier, Army, from left; Mark Kase, Navy; Bob Knapp, Air Force; Bill Brown, Coast Guard; Nick Hart, Marines; Senior Chief Irwin; John Goodrich, Army; and Carlton Morrison, Army Air Force.

More from this section

Rotary Club raises money to end polio

Rotary Club raises money to end polio

To celebrate World Polio Day, the four Rotary Clubs in Glynn County held a social to help raise awareness and money for polio prevention vaccination. The event was held at the Marshside Grill in Brunswick. This was the first time a joint event was held by all four Glynn County Rotary Clubs t…

Kiwanis inducts new member

Kiwanis inducts new member

The Kiwanis Club recently welcomed new member Keith Ingalls. He represents the corporate membership of Peachtree Pest Control, which has been an active and financial supporter of Kiwanis Serving the Children of the World.