Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Lori Hatton, regional program director of the Coastal Coalition for Children, accepted a check from the Kiwanis for Coastal Coalition. She told the club about the coalition, specifically the grandparent connection, which helps grandparents who suddenly realize they have to raise their grandchildren. They also help children get computers and Internet connections that they need more than usual in this time of COVID -19. Families can enroll for assistance online. Pictured are Audrey Gibbons, Kiwanian, from left; Lori Hatton; and Rex Stalvey, Kiwanis’ president.