Submitted by Cate Gooch-Coolidge
The Kiwanis Club of Brunswick recently announced winners of the 10th Annual Essay Contest are as follows. They include first place winner Zalana Wright, Brunswick High School (BHS), $250 award; and second place Katelyn Pittman, BHS, $150 award.
Middle school winners were first place Elizabeth Norris, St. Francis Xavier, $150 award; second place Jennifer Walsh, St. Francis, $100 award; and honorable mention Diego Nakay, St. Francis, $75 award.
Elementary school winners were first place Julia Jordan, OPES, $100 award; and second place Lizzie Hall, CB Greer, $75 award
Pictured are Audrey Gibbons, Glynn County School Board, from left; Elizabeth Norris; Jennifer Walsh; Diego Nakay; Julia Jordan; Lizzie Hall; Cate Gooch-Coolidge, Kiwanis president; Katelyn Pittman; and Zalana Wright.