Submitted by Lea King-Badyna
Brunswick’s King & Prince Seafood recently supported local clean, green and beautiful efforts by making a monetary donation to Keep Golden Isles Beautiful. Said King & Prince Seafood director of marketing Mike Tigani, “King & Prince Seafood supports local charities and wants our employees to ‘Be the Difference.’ We’re proud to donate and support organizations such as Keep Golden Isles Beautiful to help make our community a better place for everyone!”
Pictured are Christy Trowbridge, left, Mike Tigani, Lea King-Badyna and Teresa Mason.