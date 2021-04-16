Submitted by Madison Jones
The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort will host a 2021 Olmsted Plein Air Invitational “Meet The Artists” event from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Olmsted Plein Air Invitational is one of the largest and most prestigious plein air competitions in the United States that is celebrating its seventh year in 2021.
Four of these masters plein air painters will be live painting during sunset. Each artist will have an exhibition of paintings available for viewing and purchase. This event is complimentary. A cash bar will be offered. For more details, visit www.olmstedpleinair.com.