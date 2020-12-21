122120_chipper
Submitted by Lea King-Badyna

Kicking off Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s annual Bring One for the Chipper Christmas tree recycling campaign, the Home Depot in Brunswick recently awarded five local members of the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia with live Christmas trees of their own. To promote the Chipper effort, the students participated in an art contest to design their ultimate Christmas tree. The winning artists also received certificates, ornaments and KGIB goodie bags. In last year’s Chipper effort, 967 Christmas trees were recycled in Glynn County, becoming mulch or biofuel. Pictured on the front row are Zikaree Edmond, from left, Kaylee Vargas, Kailey Tadeo-Marquez and Destiny Pritchard. On the back row is Reggie Jackson of the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia Terry Thomas Club. Not pictured, Peyton Jones.

