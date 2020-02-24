Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful was recently awarded state and national honors recognizing the educational organization’s efforts in litter prevention, waste reduction and recycling, water resource awareness, community green and education.
The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation bestowed the Governor’s Circle Award, recognizing efforts to engage Georgians in taking greater responsibility for their community environments while maintaining the highest level of organizational standards; and its top award, the Affiliate Award (for population 75,001-100,000) for overall programmatic accomplishments. The Georgia affiliate network consists of 79 local affiliates.
At the Keep America Beautiful national awards ceremony in Memphis, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful received the President’s Circle Recognition Award, recognizing the standards of excellence achieved in 2019; the Cigarette Litter Prevention Program Award for the “Georgia’s Coast is not an Ashtray” regional partnership outreach effort; and the Affiliate Award of Excellence, one of only 9 bestowed out of 600+ affiliates in the national network.
Pictured are Christy Trowbridge, left, and Lea King-Badyna.