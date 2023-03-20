Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is distributing reusable mesh drawstring bags to recreational boaters and charter captains throughout Georgia’s coast to keep trash out of the water. The new STASH BOAT TRASH program is funded by a $15,000 grant from Wells Fargo.
Volunteers will hand out mesh bags during visits to marinas, boat ramps, boating clubs, boat shows, fishing tournaments and boater gathering spots.
Pictured are Keep Golden Isles Beautiful executive director Lea King-Badyna, left, and Wells Fargo regional banking manager Dwain Walcott with the new STASH BOAT TRASH bags aboard a Freedom Boat Club boat.