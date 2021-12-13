Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is hosting its annual Bring One for the Chipper recycling event. It will begin Dec. 26 and run through Jan. 9. The drop off locations in Brunswick are Goodyear Park, 2209 Parkwood Dr.; Howard Coffin Park, 1430 Lanier Blvd; Orange Park, 2216 Reynolds St.; Golden Isles Wood Products, 2950 Altama Ave.; Winn-Dixie, Hwy 341; and Fire Station 6, off exit 29, 3320 U.S. 17 South. There are drop off locations at 1913 Old Demere Road on St. Simons Island and Tidelands Nature Center, 100 S. Riverview Dr. on Jekyll Island.
KGIB is also hosting a holiday string lights recycling program from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 10 to 13 only at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., Brunswick. For more information, visit kgib.org or call 912-279-1490.