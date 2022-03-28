Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s annual Electronics Recycling & More Event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23 at Glynn Place Mall, near the Ruby Tuesday entrance. It is sponsored by Overhead Door Co. of Brunswick.
There is a $5 suggested donation per automobile. Electronics, textiles and scrap metal will be accepted. There will also be a prescription drug drop-off.
There will not be sensitive document shredding. No light bulbs or batteries will be accepted.
There is a $20 fee for recycling televisions and $10 per CRT (chunky) monitor.
For details, email info.kbgib@gmail.com or call 912-279.1490.