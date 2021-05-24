Submitted by Lea King-Badyna
Golden Isles College & Career Academy students in Jeff Holland’s carpentry class teamed with Keep Golden Isles Beautiful in a community betterment project. Using learned skills, students designed and constructed a tiny library and blessings box that will be installed at The Manna House and future Golden Isles Veterans’ Village respectively. Once painted and installed, the public will be invited to utilize the tiny library and contribute staples to the blessings box. KGIB secured a Keep America Beautiful / Lowe’s grant for landscaping projects and bench/picnic table installations at both locations as well.
Pictured are Josh Morgan, Daniel German, from left, Devon Lane, Jeff Holland. Not pictured, Jonathan Noyola.