Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Promoting cigarette litter prevention, the Georgia’s Coast is Not an Ashtray, is a coast-wide educational initiative is installing cigarette receptacles in public spaces near water bodies throughout Georgia’s coastal region.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful along with other organizations Keep Liberty Beautiful, Keep Savannah Beautiful, Keep McIntosh Beautiful, Keep Camden Beautiful, Keep Pembroke Beautiful, Tybee Clean Beach Volunteers, the City of Tybee Island, Ogeechee Riverkeeper, University of Georgia Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant.
They are utilizing a $20,000 Keep America Beautiful cigarette litter prevention program grant to place the receptacles, and launch a targeted coastal educational outreach initiative.
UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant again teams with Keep Golden Isles Beautiful for receptacle placement as well as cigarette litter outreach and education efforts in the Golden Isles.
Made of cellulose acetate, a type of plastic, cigarette butts are the nation’s number one most littered item and do not easily biodegrade. When wet, cigarette butts become toxic litter, leaching toxins and posing potential dangers to coastal ecosystems and their native inhabitants. As part of the three-year coast-wide program, 245 cigarette waste receptacles will have been placed in coastal Georgia public spaces near water bodies. Pictured are Lea King-Badnya, from left, Katy Smith of UGA Marine Extension & Georgia Sea Grant, and Christy Trowbridge.