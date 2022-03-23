Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful was awarded a $5,000 Okefenoke Rural Electric Membership Corporation Foundation community service grant. The Brunswick Police Department will use the grant funds to purchase and install security camera equipment at Liberty Ship Park, combatting vehicle break-ins, littering and illegal dumping.
Pictured at the award ceremony are Keep Golden Isles Beautiful executive director Lea King-Badyna, from left, Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie, Brunswick City Police Chief Kevin Jones, Brunswick City Police Major Greg Post and Okefenoke Rural Electric Membership Corporation Foundation board member Shallen Crum.