Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful has been awarded a $15,000 grant from Wells Fargo that will fund three Golden Isles area clean and green projects.
The grant will allow the nonprofit to replace a pelican litter prevention sculpture in downtown Brunswick’s Mary Ross Park. It will also fund a new Brunswick Mobile Gardens project that will provide bucket gardens to qualifying city residents who are 65 years or older and will fund the Stash Boat Trash program, which outfits boaters with mesh garbage bags to prevent boat-related litter and marine debris.
Pictured are regional banking manager Dwain Walcott, from left, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful executive director Lea King-Badyna, St. Simons branch operations manager Yukia Fuller and St. Simons branch manager Bobby Turman.